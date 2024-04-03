Tempest Road Beeston: Police issue first image of woman killed in Leeds as man charged with murder
Ruth Baker, aged 48, from Carlisle, was found dead at a house in Tempest Road, Beeston, on Saturday, March 30.
Emergency services were called to the end-terrace property at about 1.15pm with the area quickly being cordoned off. Mrs Baker received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.
In a statement, her family said: “We are saddened by our loss, however we want to remember her in a positive light and not be darkened by the circumstances of her death.”
George Chalmers, aged 53, of Tempest Road, Beeston, has been charged with her murder.
He appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link this afternoon and was remanded in custody until a further hearing on May 3.