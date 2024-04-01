Tempest Road Leeds: Man charged with murder after woman's body found in Beeston house
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Leeds.
They discovered the body of a woman, who received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said at the time that the incident appeared to be "isolated" and that no other suspects were being sought as part of the investigation.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (April 1) that 53-year-old George Chalmers, of Tempest Road, has been charged with the woman's murder.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court later today.