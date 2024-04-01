Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to a house on Tempest Road, Beeston, just after 1.15pm on Saturday (March 30).

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a house on Tempest Road, Beeston, on March 30. Photo: National World.

They discovered the body of a woman, who received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said at the time that the incident appeared to be "isolated" and that no other suspects were being sought as part of the investigation.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed today (April 1) that 53-year-old George Chalmers, of Tempest Road, has been charged with the woman's murder.