Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested after the woman's body was found in a property in the city.

Here is everything we know so far - and what police have said.

Police guard a property in Tempest Road, Beeston, where a woman's body was found. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. (Photo by Steve Riding)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When and where did the incident take place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were rushed to a home on Tempest Road, Beeston, at about 1.15pm on Saturday (March 30).

When they arrived, they found the body of a woman at the property, which is on the corner of the junction with Dawson Road.

Despite receiving medical attention, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police cordoned off the street as they investigated her death, and police remained at the scene on Sunday evening.

Police on Tempest Road, Beeston, on Sunday evening (Photo by Steve Riding)

Has anyone been arrested?

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Enquiries are ongoing, but they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

What have police said?

A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries remain underway to ascertain the full circumstances of what took place, but at this stage the incident appears to be isolated and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.