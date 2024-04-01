Tempest Road Beeston: Everything we know as man arrested on suspicion of murder in Leeds
A man has been arrested after the woman's body was found in a property in the city.
Here is everything we know so far - and what police have said.
When and where did the incident take place?
Emergency services were rushed to a home on Tempest Road, Beeston, at about 1.15pm on Saturday (March 30).
When they arrived, they found the body of a woman at the property, which is on the corner of the junction with Dawson Road.
Despite receiving medical attention, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police cordoned off the street as they investigated her death, and police remained at the scene on Sunday evening.
Has anyone been arrested?
A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Enquiries are ongoing, but they are not looking for any other suspects at this time.
What have police said?
A police spokesperson said: "Enquiries remain underway to ascertain the full circumstances of what took place, but at this stage the incident appears to be isolated and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.
"Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."