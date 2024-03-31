Tempest Road Leeds: Police launch murder investigation after woman's body found in Beeston property

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Leeds.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 31st Mar 2024, 15:15 BST
Emergency services were rushed to a property on Tempest Road, Beeston, just after 1.15pm yesterday (Saturday March 30).

They discovered the body of a woman, who received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

A man in his 50’s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Tempest Road, Beeston, where a murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman (Stock image by Google/National World)

West Yorkshire Police believe the incident was "isolated". They are not looking for other suspects.

A police spokesperson said: "Emergency services were called to an address on Tempest Road Leeds at just after 1.16pm on Saturday March 30 and discovered the body of an adult woman.

"Despite medical attention she was confirmed to have died at the scene.

"A man in his 50’s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

"Enquiries remain underway to ascertain the full circumstances of what took place, but at this stage the incident appears to be isolated and police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.

"Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams are carrying out reassurance patrols in the area."

