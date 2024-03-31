Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were rushed to a property on Tempest Road, Beeston, just after 1.15pm yesterday (Saturday March 30).

They discovered the body of a woman, who received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

A man in his 50’s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Tempest Road, Beeston, where a murder investigation has been launched following the death of a woman (Stock image by Google/National World)

West Yorkshire Police believe the incident was "isolated". They are not looking for other suspects.

