Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emergency services were called to the house on Tempest Road in Beeston on Saturday where the body of 48-year-old Ruth Baker was found.

George Chalmers has since been charged with her death and he attended a brief court hearing via video link from HMP Leeds this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 53-year-old, who lives on Tempest Road, was not arraigned so no plea was entered. He was remanded back into custody and is due to appear again on May 3, when he may enter his plea. A psychiatrist’s report is also expected to be prepared in the coming months.

Police on Tempest Road, Beeston, where the body of Ruth Baker was found. George Chalmers has been arrested on suspicion of her murder. (pic by National World)

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the death of Mrs Baker. Emergency services were called to the end-terrace property at about 1.15pm on Saturday, March 30, with the area quickly being cordoned off. Mrs Baker received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene. On Monday morning, police confirmed Chalmers had been charged with the murder.