Stainbeck Road Meanwood: 18-year-old charged with attempted murder after man found in Leeds with gunshot wound

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Sep 2024, 09:33 BST
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of shooting a man in Leeds in August has been charged with attempted murder.

On August 11, armed police were called to Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, were a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, and he has since been discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, Leeds in August.placeholder image
A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, Leeds in August. | National World

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

After an extensive investigation, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday (September 13) that they had arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.

Mohammed Shakeel Malik, of Stonegate Edge in Meanwood, Leeds, has now been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Saturday, September 14).

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsPoliceHospital
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice