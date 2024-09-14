Stainbeck Road Meanwood: 18-year-old charged with attempted murder after man found in Leeds with gunshot wound
On August 11, armed police were called to Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, were a 27-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, and he has since been discharged.
After an extensive investigation, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday (September 13) that they had arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.
Mohammed Shakeel Malik, of Stonegate Edge in Meanwood, Leeds, has now been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Saturday, September 14).