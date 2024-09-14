An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of shooting a man in Leeds in August has been charged with attempted murder.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, and he has since been discharged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, Leeds in August. | National World

After an extensive investigation, West Yorkshire Police said on Friday (September 13) that they had arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to the incident.

Mohammed Shakeel Malik, of Stonegate Edge in Meanwood, Leeds, has now been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court today (Saturday, September 14).