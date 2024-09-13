Stainbeck Road Meanwood shooting: Attempted murder arrest after man found in Leeds with gunshot wound
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting in Leeds.
The incident, on Stainbeck Road in Meanwood, happened on August 11 and saw armed officers rush to the scene.
They found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police confirmed today (September 13) that he has since been discharged.
The force also said that an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.