"Guns have no place in our communities", says MP Alex Sobel. | Parliament UK

The incident was reported on the border of two Leeds constituencies - where both MPs have issued statements.

Alex Sobel, in Leeds Central and Headingley, said: "We've witnessed a troubling rise in gun violence lately, and it's crucial that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

"Guns have no place in our communities, and we urgently need to see a concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from our streets."

Meanwhile, veteran MP Fabian Hamilton in Leeds North East, said: "This is a deeply worrying incident and my thoughts are with the victim at this difficult time for our community."

Mr Hamilton, who has been an MP since 1997, added: "I’m grateful to the emergency services for responding so quickly with the utmost professionalism.

"Local residents will notice a larger police presence as investigations continue and I would urge anyone with information to contact the police immediately."