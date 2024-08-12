Stainbeck Road, Meanwood: Live updates from scene after man found with gunshot wound in Leeds street
Detectives are investigating following the incident on Stainbeck Road, Meanwood, at about 2.47pm on Sunday (August 11).
West Yorkshire Police said that armed officers were deployed to the scene, near to the junction with Stainbeck Avenue.
They found a man further up Stainbeck Road who had suffered a gunshot wound.
The victim, a 27-year-old local man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment.
Police said on Sunday that was was in a stable condition and his injuries were not considered life threatening.
A large scene and cordons remain in place today as forensic examination and specialist searches continue.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
Stainbeck Road Meanwood shooting scene
Police at the scene
A number of police officers are posted at the scene on two ends of Stainbeck Road in Meanwood this morning following the shooting incident.
Police presence
Road closed
Stainbeck Road is closed between the parade of shops, at the junction with Stainbeck Avenue, and Stonegate Crescent, according to our reporter Charles Gray who is at the scene.
Stonegate Crescent end of cordon
'You don't expect it here'
One resident, who lives near where the shooting took place, told the YEP: “It's a nice area. You don't expect it.”
'It's quite scary right now'
One neighbour said some of the scenes, when emergency services descended upon the area, had been “quite scary”.
They said: “I was sat in the front garden when it was meant to have happened and didn't hear anything.
“It was not until the police came down and I had a look that I saw the commotion.
“There were people out looking and ambulances. Its quite scary right now.”
Stainbeck Avenue junction closures
'Someone fired a gun'
One neighbour, who lives on Stainbeck Avenue, told the YEP: “I just know someone fired a gun. People have said there was fighting.
“There's always trouble round here with kids.”
Road closures and cordon map
Here is a map, courtesy of Google Maps, showing the police cordon route where the road closures are currently in force in Leeds.
'I hope they're alright'
Peter Brook, who lives above the shop where it happened, said he had been out drinking the night before and was in bed but didn't hear anything.
He added: “I hope whoever it is they're alright. It's a bit rough round here. But everyone's nice as well.”
Barbara Fairburn, who owns a block of apartments near Stainbeck Road, said: “I've owned this for 30 years and it's really improved in that time.
“It used to be rough as boots but for the last seven or so years nothing has really happened and it’s attracted nice people.
“It's a big shock and it's going to affect viewings if they've seen the news. It's the sort of thing that scares people.”
Extensive search of the scene remains ongoing
An extensive search of the scene is ongoing, as pictures show police working on both sides of Stainbeck Road, close to the Morrisons Daily store.
The scene remains cordoned off following yesterday’s incident, as officers appear to use specialist equipment to comb the area in coordinated groups.
Councillor says incident is "very upsetting for community"
Sharon Hamilton is one of the ward councillors. She told the YEP that a meeting will be held between police and elected officials later this week to discuss the incident.
She said: "It is in the hands of the police and people should be reassured that we are there to support. If residents want to get in touch, we are here for them."
Coun Hamilton added: "It is very upsetting for everyone in the community. The police will make sure that whatever needs to be done is done."
Incident is 'deeply worrying', say MPs as emergency response praised
The incident was reported on the border of two Leeds constituencies - where both MPs have issued statements.
Alex Sobel, in Leeds Central and Headingley, said: "We've witnessed a troubling rise in gun violence lately, and it's crucial that those responsible are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.
"Guns have no place in our communities, and we urgently need to see a concerted effort to remove illegal firearms from our streets."
Meanwhile, veteran MP Fabian Hamilton in Leeds North East, said: "This is a deeply worrying incident and my thoughts are with the victim at this difficult time for our community."
Mr Hamilton, who has been an MP since 1997, added: "I’m grateful to the emergency services for responding so quickly with the utmost professionalism.
"Local residents will notice a larger police presence as investigations continue and I would urge anyone with information to contact the police immediately."