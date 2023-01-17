Pedestrians Justyne Hulboj and four-year-old Lena Czepczor were hit by an Audi TT on Monday morning in the moments before the vehicle crashed into a wall surrounding the Vertu Jaguar Leeds garage in Scott Hall Road, Sheepscar.

Here’s everything we know so far about what happened and the ongoing police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was involved in the crash in Scott Hall Road?

The woman and child were found injured at the scene but died a short time later. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/Simon Hulme

Police were called shortly after 8.30am on Monday January 16 to reports that a white Audi car had collided with the wall of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership in Scott Hall Road. The road was closed to traffic in both directions while emergency services responded.

Two people – a woman and a child – were said to have been found injured at the scene. Based on initial enquiries, it was believed that they were both pedestrians and had been hit by the car before it struck the wall. Both were pronounced dead a short time later but no further details were issued about their identities at that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital and was being treated for injuries which were described as serious but non-life threatening.

Enquiries now suggest that the Audi had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i prior to the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers and Teddy bears at the scene of the fatal crash on Scott Hall Road, Leeds. Picture: Simon Hulme

Who were the two people killed in the crash?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two people killed have been named as a mum and daughter who lived locally. They are Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four.

Tributes and messages of condolence have been left for them both at the scene of the incident and via online platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One user, on community Facebook group LeedsPlace, said: “This is so horrendous and heartbreaking. There are no adequate words. Rest in Peace innocent ones.”

Another added: “Absolutely heartbreaking and tragic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute left at the scene by a member of the Vertu Jaguar Leeds team said: “Yesterday heaven gained two angels. Two beautiful souls taken so tragically – may you both fly free in eternal love.”

A note left with a teddy bear at the scene read: “Thinking of all the family at this sad time. A tragic accident. RIP – fly high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have police officers investigating the crash said about it?

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, spoke about the crash on Monday as he confirmed that there had been two fatalities. He said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it. We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

Has anyone been arrested in relation to the crash?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody.

A further man, aged 34, has been arrested on suspicion of two offences of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 65-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail.

How can witnesses contact the investigation team?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses already but continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage or who has seen any part of this incident, including the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision, to make contact.