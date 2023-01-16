Scott Hall Road police incident: Sheepscar Street North closed as car crashes into Vertu Leeds Jaguar garage
Police have shut key routes in North Leeds after a car hit the Vertu Jaguar car garage.
The busy A61 Sheepscar Street North was closed in both directions this morning following the incident.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Scott Hall Road in Leeds has been closed following a serious injury collision.
“It was reported shortly after 8.30am this morning that a car had left the road and collided with the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership.”
Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time.