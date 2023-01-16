News you can trust since 1890
Scott Hall Road police incident: Sheepscar Street North closed as car crashes into Vertu Leeds Jaguar garage

Police have shut key routes in North Leeds after a car hit the Vertu Jaguar car garage.

By Alex Grant
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:12am

The busy A61 Sheepscar Street North was closed in both directions this morning following the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Scott Hall Road in Leeds has been closed following a serious injury collision.

“It was reported shortly after 8.30am this morning that a car had left the road and collided with the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership.”

The busy A61 Sheepscar Street North was closed in both directions this morning following the incident. Picture: Google

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time.

