A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Two people, a woman and a child, were found injured at the scene and from initial enquiries, it is believed that they were both pedestrians who have been hit by the car prior to it colliding with the wall. Both were pronounced deceased a short time later.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Audi was taken to hospital and is being treated for injuries which are described as serious but non-life threatening. He is under arrest.

The busy Scott Hall Road and the A61 Sheepscar Street North were closed in both directions this morning following the incident.

The road remains closed currently as enquiries continue at the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it. We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad