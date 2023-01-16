News you can trust since 1890
Scott Hall Road crash: Multiple people taken to hospital after car smashes into Vertu Leeds Jaguar garage

Multiple people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Leeds this morning.

By Alex Grant
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:44pm

The busy Scott Hall Road and the A61 Sheepscar Street North were closed in both directions this morning following the incident.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was reported shortly after 8.30am this morning (Monday, January 16 ) that a car had left the road and collided with the Vertu Jaguar Leeds car dealership on Scott Hall Road, Leeds.

"The road has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. A number of people have been taken to hospital."

Police were called to the scene at 8.30am this morning. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time, with further updates to be released in due course.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes at this time. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
