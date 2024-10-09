Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man charged with attempted murder following a knife incident on a Leeds street may not be fit to plea, a court has heard.

Paul Magee appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning regarding the late-night incident on Bodmin Crescent in September in which a armed police were deployed and an officer was injured.

He has been charged three counts of attempted murder and threatening a person with a knife in a private place.

Magee was arrested after a late-night incident on Bodmin Crescent.

The 55-year-old appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he is being held on remand.

No pleas were entered after it was found that a preliminary psychiatrist’s report found that he was not fit to plea at this stage.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said a greater assessment was required, but still set a potential trial date of October 5 next year. If it does go to trial, it is expected to last around five days.

Magee, of Bodmin Crescent, will remain in custody for now and further assessments will be made.

Police were called to the street in Middleton at around 11pm on Monday, September 9 , after receiving a call that a man had been spotted with a knife.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said that a man refused to let officers into the home and, after showing a knife, armed police were deployed and forced entry.

Officers attempted to engage with the man inside the property, and eventually arrested the after one officer sustained a “minor injury”, West Yorkshire Police said.