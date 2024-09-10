South Parkway Seacroft: Suspect robs Morrisons Daily in Leeds at knifepoint - everything we know so far
Officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store in Seacroft. Here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
It was reported a male armed with a knife stole cash from the tills. No one was physically harmed in the incident.
Where/when did it happen?
Police received the report at 8.42am on Monday morning (September 9) of a robbery at the Morrisons Daily store on South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds.
Has anyone been arrested?
A manhunt has been launched but a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that no arrest has been made.
The suspect is described as a white male, around 6ft 2in tall, wearing a balaclava and all black clothing.
What should I do if I have any information?
If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigation, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240490794.
Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.