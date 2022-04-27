Police were called to Bodmin Crescent, Middleton, by the ambulance service shortly before 5am today (Wednesday).

Paramedics had received a report that a man had been found unconscious in the street.

The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

Bodmin Crescent, Middleton, where the man was found unconscious (Photo: Google)

Police have cordoned off the street while they investigate how the man died.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 4.56am today, police were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending a report of a man found unconscious in the street in Bodmin Crescent, Middleton.

"The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.