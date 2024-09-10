Bodmin Crescent, Leeds: Officer injured as armed police force their way into home to arrest man with knife
At around 11pm on Monday (September 9), police received a call from an address on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, Leeds, where a man wielding a knife had been seen.
Officers were sent to the property, where they met with a male who refused to let police into the home.
The man also “showed a knife” to the attending officers, which resulted in armed police being deployed, forcing their way into the property.
According to West Yorkshire Police, the armed officers attempted to engage with the man inside the property which eventually led to his arrest, while one officers sustained a “minor injury” at the scene.
The arrested man was taken to hospital were he was treated for an injury and was later discharged and taken into custody.
Enquiries are continuing.