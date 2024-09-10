Bodmin Crescent, Leeds: Officer injured as armed police force their way into home to arrest man with knife

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Sep 2024, 13:25 BST
An officer sustained minor injuries after armed police arrested a man ‘showing a knife’ at an address in Leeds on Monday.

At around 11pm on Monday (September 9), police received a call from an address on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, Leeds, where a man wielding a knife had been seen.

Officers were sent to the property, where they met with a male who refused to let police into the home.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Armed police arrested a man on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, Leeds on Monday (September 9).placeholder image
Armed police arrested a man on Bodmin Crescent in Middleton, Leeds on Monday (September 9). | Google

The man also “showed a knife” to the attending officers, which resulted in armed police being deployed, forcing their way into the property.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

According to West Yorkshire Police, the armed officers attempted to engage with the man inside the property which eventually led to his arrest, while one officers sustained a “minor injury” at the scene.

The arrested man was taken to hospital were he was treated for an injury and was later discharged and taken into custody.

Enquiries are continuing.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice