Police are continuing to appeal for information after reports of inappropriate behaviour in Woodhouse Moor.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police have increased foot patrols around Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor after they received three separate reports of inappropriate contact in the area.

The force said the reports related to a teenage boy talking to women and asking them for help before leading them to a “secluded area and behaving inappropriately.” They have increased the number of foot patrols in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have increased foot patrols around Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor. | National World

A suspect description issued to the YEP, described the boy as being black or mixed race with afro-style hair.

The recent reports come following a separate incident, where a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in Woodhouse Moor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250578279. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.