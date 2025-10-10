Police issue update after 20-year-old man arrested over string of sexual assaults in Leeds park
Police were called to Woodhouse Moor in the early hours of last Thursday (October 2) after three women were sexually assaulted.
On Wednesday (October 8) a 20-year-old man was arrested. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that he has been released on bail.
Enquiries are ongoing and police continue to appeal for witnesses.
Following the arrest, Detective Inspector Jenny Phillips, of Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We understand the concern that these offences have caused, and I would like to reassure members of the public that we have been making extensive enquiries over the past week.
“We have also been supported by our neighbourhood policing colleagues who continue to provide a visible presence in the Hyde Park area.
“A man has now been arrested; however, we would continue to urge anyone who has any information that could assist our ongoing investigation to please make contact."
In light of the attacks students, residents and businesses in Hyde Park expressed their shock at the “awful” news.
They also called for greater security in the park and a larger police presence across the student-heavy district.
Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to contact Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit through the LiveChat function or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250564560.
Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.