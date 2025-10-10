Police issue update after 20-year-old man arrested over string of sexual assaults in Leeds park

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 13:51 BST
Police have issued an update after a man was arrested over three serious sexual assaults in a Leeds park.

Police were called to Woodhouse Moor in the early hours of last Thursday (October 2) after three women were sexually assaulted.

Most Popular

On Wednesday (October 8) a 20-year-old man was arrested. West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that he has been released on bail.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing and police continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police have issued an update after a 20-year-old man was arrested over three sexual assaults in Woodhouse Moorplaceholder image
Police have issued an update after a 20-year-old man was arrested over three sexual assaults in Woodhouse Moor | National World

Following the arrest, Detective Inspector Jenny Phillips, of Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit, said: “We understand the concern that these offences have caused, and I would like to reassure members of the public that we have been making extensive enquiries over the past week.

“We have also been supported by our neighbourhood policing colleagues who continue to provide a visible presence in the Hyde Park area.

“A man has now been arrested; however, we would continue to urge anyone who has any information that could assist our ongoing investigation to please make contact."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In light of the attacks students, residents and businesses in Hyde Park expressed their shock at the “awful” news.

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

They also called for greater security in the park and a larger police presence across the student-heavy district.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to contact Leeds Adult Safeguarding Unit through the LiveChat function or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250564560.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceLeedsHyde Park
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice