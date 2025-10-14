Police are investigating reports of a teenage boy “behaving inappropriately” around women in the Woodhouse Moor area of Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police are seeking to reassure the community following a number of recent reports of inappropriate contact in the Hyde Park and Woodhouse Moor area.

Over the last week, police have received three reports relating to a teenage boy talking to women and asking them for help before leading them to a secluded area and behaving inappropriately. The boy is described as being black or mixed race with afro-style hair.

Inspector Dave Williams from the Leeds North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I understand that incidents like these cause concern, and we have extra patrols taking place in the area to reassure people. Those officers are there for you to speak to if you are worried.

“I would urge anyone who may have experienced or witnessed any incidents like these to please contact us. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV footage that could assist with the investigation.”

The recent reports come following a separate incident, where a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting three women in Woodhouse Moor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250578279. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.