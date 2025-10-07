Those living in a student-heavy district of Leeds have shared their shock after three women were sexually assaulted.

A police manhunt is ongoing following three serious sexual assaults in Woodhouse Moor in the early hours of Thursday morning (October 2).

The first two assaults happened shortly before 2am and when officers attended, a third woman came forward reporting that she had also been sexually assaulted in the park about 20 minutes earlier. The victims shouted at the suspect who then ran off.

Kieran Madden, who recently opened Hyde Cafe at the end of Headingley Lane, said: “It’s an awful thing that happened. You wish we are in an age where we shouldn’t be having to deal with people being sexually assaulted.”

He called for a greater police presence in the Hyde Park area and for lighting and CCTV in Woodhouse Moor as a way of deterring criminal activity.

He said: “Unfortunately it’s happened and we have to look at ourselves as a community and individuals to stop it from happening again. One assault is too many.”

Mr Madden also called for a local business group, similar to Leeds BID, for the Headingley and Hyde Park area that could help monitor issues and fund security measures.

He said: “We want to welcome people in to the area and for everybody to have a good time but it feels like we are left behind.”

A group of third year female students at the café also shared their thoughts, saying it was “scary” that the attacks had happened.

They, along with others spoke to, said they avoid walking through the park whenever it’s dark and will take taxis, even on short journeys, home when on their own to stay safe.

One of the students said: “It’s awful that I can’t take the direct route home.”

They also highlighted the Night Bus service offered by the University of Leeds, which provides students a free ride home, and encouraged the university to “spread the message” of safety advice.

Charlotte Openshaw, who manages iBlaze Vape Shop, also encouraged the authorities to do more to make sure that students in the area feel safe, saying: “We look forward to welcoming the freshers but because they’re new to the city a lot of them don’t know how to handle themselves.”

Millie and Madeline, who were walking through the park, also described the incidents as “awful” and said that in their three years in Leeds they had avoided the park at night time and were accustomed to how dangerous the area could be.

Millie said: “I like going for runs but I would never go alone.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that “enquiries are ongoing” with additional patrols having been stepped up in the Hyde Park area to reassure residents.

The suspect has been described as a male, of unknown ethnicity, aged around 30s to 40s, and of slim build. He was wearing a grey or black puffa coat with the hood up and jeans. He was also wearing a face covering up to his eyes which may have been a Covid-type face mask. He spoke with an English accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or via the 101LiveChat online quoting reference 106 of 2/10. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.