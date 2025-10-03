Three women have been sexually assaulted in a Leeds park as police increase their presence in the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the three serious sexual assaults took place in Woodhouse Moor in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).

The first two assaults happened shortly before 2am when two women who were walking through the park were approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted them.

The victims shouted at the suspect who then ran off.

Officers attended and, while the victims were talking to them, a third woman came forward reporting that she had also been sexually assaulted in the park about 20 minutes earlier.

The suspect has been described as a male, of unknown ethnicity, aged around 30s to 40s, and of slim build. He was wearing a grey or black puffa coat with the hood up and jeans.

The suspect was wearing a face covering up to his eyes which may have been a Covid type of face mask. He spoke with an English accent.

Additional patrols have been stepped up in the Hyde Park area to reassure people living in the community.

Acting Detective Inspector Nicola Morton-Wiltshire of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit said: “I would like to reassure the public that West Yorkshire Police is committed to tackling reports of violent crime and we understand the concern and worry this type of incident can cause within the community. As such people can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area.

“We are working hard to progress the investigation, and I would urge anyone who witnessed these incidents or has information that may assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“I would also ask that anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage of the offender running away, or drivers who may have noticed something suspicious in the area to please let us know.

“Likewise, anybody who may want to report a similar incident which has happened to them, please come forward and report it.”

You can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or by going online quoting reference 106 of 2/10. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.