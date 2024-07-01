Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed the identity of a woman pedestrian who died following a crash in Leeds.

Michaela Fowles, aged 35, was fatally injured in the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night (June 28).

Officers were called to the collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf R, at around 9.40pm - the force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Michaela Fowles, aged 35, was fatally injured in the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton. | NW/WYP

In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”

They have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.

Reece Lawrence, aged 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident.