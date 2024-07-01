Thorpe Lane Middleton: Police name Leeds crash victim as man charged over death appears in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michaela Fowles, aged 35, was fatally injured in the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night (June 28).
Officers were called to the collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf R, at around 9.40pm - the force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
In a statement, her family said: “Michaela ‘Kayla’ Louise Fowles – A beautiful Daughter, Sister and Mum. She will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. Sleep tight sweet girl.”
They have asked that people respect their privacy at this difficult time.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Reece Lawrence, aged 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident.
He was remanded in custody until a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on July 29.