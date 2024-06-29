Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been arrested after a female pedestrian was killed following a crash in Leeds.

Officers were called to the collision, which took place on Thorpe Lane, Middleton, near the junction with Redbarn Close, at about 9.40pm on Friday (June 28).

West Yorkshire Police said the woman, a 35-year-old pedestrian, was involved in a crash with a blue Volkswagen Golf R.

Police pictured at the scene of the crash, near Redbarn Close, Thorpe Lane, Middleton, Leeds. | Steve Riding/National World

The force said she was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Volkswagen car was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police added.

Now, in a new update, the force has confirmed that a 29-year-old man has been arrested this morning (June 29) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision.

Police have also arrested 31-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in custody, the force said in a statement.

It comes after officers found a vehicle, believed to have been involved in the collision, was found abandoned earlier this morning.

The police statement said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Golf being driven in the area prior to the collision and after it fled the scene, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.”