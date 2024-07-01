Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is due to appear in court today charged over a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds in which a woman pedestrian died.

Reece Lawrence, aged 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night which caused the death of a 35-year-old woman.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).

A man is to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court over the woman's death on Thorpe Lane, Middleton | National World

Officers were called to the collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf R, at around 9.40pm.

The force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Volkswagen car was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police added.

Lawrence was arrested after officers found a vehicle, believed to have been involved in the collision, found abandoned the next morning.