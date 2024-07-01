Thorpe Lane Middleton: Man to appear in court in Leeds today charged with causing woman's death in crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Reece Lawrence, aged 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night which caused the death of a 35-year-old woman.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).
The force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Volkswagen car was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police added.
Lawrence was arrested after officers found a vehicle, believed to have been involved in the collision, found abandoned the next morning.
Flowers were left at the scene of the crash and tributes paid to the woman.