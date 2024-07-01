Thorpe Lane Middleton: Man to appear in court in Leeds today charged with causing woman's death in crash

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 1st Jul 2024, 09:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man is due to appear in court today charged over a fatal road traffic collision in Leeds in which a woman pedestrian died.

Reece Lawrence, aged 29, of Raylands Way, Leeds, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision in relation to the incident in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on Friday night which caused the death of a 35-year-old woman.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning (Monday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man is to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court over the woman's death on Thorpe Lane, MiddletonA man is to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court over the woman's death on Thorpe Lane, Middleton
A man is to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court over the woman's death on Thorpe Lane, Middleton | National World

Officers were called to the collision, which involved a blue Volkswagen Golf R, at around 9.40pm.

The force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

The Volkswagen car was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police added.

Lawrence was arrested after officers found a vehicle, believed to have been involved in the collision, found abandoned the next morning.

Flowers were left at the scene of the crash and tributes paid to the woman.

Related topics:LeedsMiddletonWest Yorkshire Police