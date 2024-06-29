Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a fatal crash in Leeds.

Officers were called to the collision, which took place on Thorpe Lane, Middleton, near the junction with Redbarn Close, at about 9.40pm last night (Friday, June 28).

West Yorkshire Police said a female pedestrian, 35, was involved in a crash with a blue Volkswagen Golf R and later pronounced dead.

Floral tributes left at the scene. | Steve Riding

Floral tributes have been left at the scene, while residents and readers have posted messages via the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Facebook page.

Paul Gee said: “Cannot imagine what the poor woman’s family are going through right now.”

Linda Dooley said: “So sad rip. God bless deepest sympathy to family and friends.”

While Mark Gundani added: “Very tragic. RIP to the victim.”

The Volkswagen car was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police added.

Police have confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested this morning (June 29) on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision.

A 31-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both men remain in custody.