Thorpe Lane Middleton: Woman killed in Leeds hit and run crash as police hunt Volkswagen car driver

By Joseph Keith
Published 29th Jun 2024, 09:20 BST
A woman has died after she was hit by a car that drove away from the scene in Leeds.

Police were called by the ambulance service following the hit-and-run crash, which took place on Thorpe Lane, Middleton, near the junction with Redbarn Close.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman, a 35-year-old pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R at about 9.40pm on Friday (June 28).

The scene of the crash, near Redbarn Close, Thorpe Lane, Middleton, Leeds.The scene of the crash, near Redbarn Close, Thorpe Lane, Middleton, Leeds.
The scene of the crash, near Redbarn Close, Thorpe Lane, Middleton, Leeds. | Steve Riding/National World

The vehicle was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.

The force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the driver and are appealing for witnesses and information.

“They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Golf being driven in the area prior to the collision and after it fled the scene, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

“The car was damaged in the incident and officers are appealing for any information that could assist in locating it.

“Officers are appealing directly to the driver or any occupants of the Golf to come forward voluntarily.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101, quoting reference 13240349541 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

