Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died after she was hit by a car that drove away from the scene in Leeds.

Police were called by the ambulance service following the hit-and-run crash, which took place on Thorpe Lane, Middleton, near the junction with Redbarn Close.

West Yorkshire Police said the woman, a 35-year-old pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a blue Volkswagen Golf R at about 9.40pm on Friday (June 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene of the crash, near Redbarn Close, Thorpe Lane, Middleton, Leeds. | Steve Riding/National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was travelling in the direction of Robin Hood and failed to stop at the scene, police said.

The force said the woman was given emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries to trace the driver and are appealing for witnesses and information.

“They are keen to hear from anyone who saw the Golf being driven in the area prior to the collision and after it fled the scene, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The car was damaged in the incident and officers are appealing for any information that could assist in locating it.

“Officers are appealing directly to the driver or any occupants of the Golf to come forward voluntarily.”