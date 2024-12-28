High Street Kippax: Boy and two adults bailed after girl suffers 'life-changing injuries' in Leeds crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A boy and two adults have been released on police bail after the girl, seven, was left with life-changing injuries in a quad bike crash on Boxing Day.
The girl was a passenger on a green Honda TRX420 quad bike when it hit a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub on the High Street in Kippax.
A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the crash.
While a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect. All three have been released on police bail as inquiries continue.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the green quad bike being ridden around the Kippax area at any point from 10pm until the time of the collision, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
The girl is being treated in hospital for injuries which police say are “serious and life-changing, but not life-threatening”.
The quad bike was recovered and the road was reopened at 1.30pm yesterday (Friday, December 27).