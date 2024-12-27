Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seven-year-old girl has suffered “life-changing injuries” after a crash in Leeds.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 10:31pm last night (Thursday, December 26), after a seven-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash on High Street, Kippax.

The girl had been a passenger on a quad bike that had been in collision with a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub. The bike, a green Honda TRX420, had been travelling away from Leeds Road at the time.

The quad bike was in collision with a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The girl was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are serious and life-changing but are not considered life-threatening.

“A 16-year-old boy has been arrested this morning on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.”

A man and a woman, both aged in their thirties, have also been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remain in custody.

Scenes remain in place on High Street and nearby Church Lane as part of the investigation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the green quad bike being ridden around the Kippax area at any point from 10pm until the time of the collision, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13240701189 or online via the 101LiveChat.