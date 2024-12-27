Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been arrested following a serious crash in Leeds.

Police were called after a seven-year-old girl suffered “life-changing injuries” in a crash in Leeds last night.

Three people have been arrested in relation to the incident. Here’s everything we know so far...

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 10:31pm last night. | NW/Google

What happened?

The girl was injured after a quad bike, she had been riding passenger on, was in collision with a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub in Kippax.

She was taken to hospital and is continuing to receive treatment for injuries that are “serious and life-changing but not considered life-threatening.”

Where and when did this happen?

Police were contacted by the ambulance service at 10:31pm last night (Thursday, December 26).

The quad bike was collision with a telegraph pole outside the Old Tree Inn pub on High Street, Kippax.

Who has been arrested?

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested this morning on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.

A man and a woman, both aged in their thirties, have also been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remain in custody.

What has police said?

Scenes were put in place on High Street and nearby Church Lane as part of the investigation.

The quad bike is reported to been recovered and the road reopened at 1.30pm this afternoon.

What should I do if I have any information?

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the green quad bike being ridden around the Kippax area at any point from 10pm until the time of the collision, particularly anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13240701189 or online via the 101LiveChat.