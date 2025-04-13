This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.
There were 41,996 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
1. City centre
Leeds city centre recorded 3,666 violent and sexual crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian
2. Armley and New Wortley
Armley and New Wortley recorded the second most violent and sexual offences, with 1,063 reported between March 2024 and February 2025 | Bruce Rollinson
3. Lincoln Green & St James
The area covering Lincoln Green and St James recorded the third most offences, with 1,005 reported between March 2024 and February 2025 | West Yorkshire Police
4. Middleton Park Avenue
Middleton Park Avenue recorded 806 violent and sexual offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | James Hardisty
5. Beeston West and Cottingley
Beeston West and Cottingley recorded 778 violent and sexual offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike
6. Burmantofts
Burmantofts recorded 752 violent and sexual offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | National World