The figures, which area available on Leeds Observatory , shows every violent and sexual offence reported to West Yorkshire Police in Leeds from March 2024 to February of this year.

This includes offences against the person such as common assaults, grievous bodily harm and sexual offences.

There were 41,996 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period. These are the 15 Leeds neighbourhoods with the most offences, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . City centre Leeds city centre recorded 3,666 violent and sexual crimes between March 2024 and February 2025 | Asadour Guzelian Photo: Asadour Guzelian Photo Sales

2 . Armley and New Wortley Armley and New Wortley recorded the second most violent and sexual offences, with 1,063 reported between March 2024 and February 2025 | Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Lincoln Green & St James The area covering Lincoln Green and St James recorded the third most offences, with 1,005 reported between March 2024 and February 2025 | West Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4 . Middleton Park Avenue Middleton Park Avenue recorded 806 violent and sexual offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | James Hardisty Photo Sales

5 . Beeston West and Cottingley Beeston West and Cottingley recorded 778 violent and sexual offences between March 2024 and February 2025 | Mark Bickerdike Photo: Mark Bickerdike Photo Sales