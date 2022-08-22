Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The suspect has been named as 36-year-old Marlon Stewart, who is wanted in relation to offences which took place on July 19 and included robberies at the Premier store on Lidgett Lane and the One Stop store on Chandos Gardens.

Police have said victims at the aforementioned shops were threatened with what appeared to be a handgun.

Detectives have been unable to trace him despite extensive enquiries and are now appealing for help from the public in locating him.

However, people have been warned not to approach him and instead reach out to West Yorkshire Police on 999 immediately.

Detective Sergeant Andy Greatorex, of Leeds District CID, said: “We urgently need to trace and arrest Marlon Stewart at the earliest opportunity and are appealing for the public’s help to establish his current whereabouts.

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.

“We are advising anyone who sees him not to approach him but to contact the police immediately on 999.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with Leeds District CID via 101, quoting 13220393783.

Alternatively, they can use the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, which enables people to speak to operators about any information they wish to share.