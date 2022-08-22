News you can trust since 1890
West Yorkshire Police join national manhunt for 'dangerous' Manchester murder suspect

West Yorkshire Police have joined a national manhunt for murder suspect from Manchester.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:59 pm

Greater Manchester Police has issued an urgent appeal to locate John Bellfield who they are seeking to arrest on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell.

Police are probing the death of Thomas Campbell, 38, who was found dead on the morning of July 3 in Mossley, Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police has issued an urgent appeal to locate John Bellfield. Picture: GMP

GMP have circulated a national appeal which includes a ‘do not approach’ warning.

Helping circulate the appeal across social media West Yorkshire Police tweeted:

“Colleagues in Greater Manchester want to find wanted man John Bellfield.

“He may have travelled anywhere in the country. If you have any information, please contact @gmpolice.”

A GMP spokesman said: “Anyone who knows Bellfield, and may be withholding information, is reminded that assisting a suspect can lead to a prison sentence of up to 10 years."

Anyone with information should contact officers on 0161 856 6377 or using GMP’s LiveChat facility or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.