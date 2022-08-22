Urgent appeal to find missing teenager who could be in Leeds - four days on from her disappearance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

16-year-old Faith was reported missing in Hull four days ago (Thursday, August 18).

She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing all black, wearing a black gillet and carrying a black sports bag.

16-year-old Faith was reported missing in Hull four days ago. Picture: Simon Hulme/Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believe she may have travelled to Bradford or West Leeds.