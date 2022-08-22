News you can trust since 1890
Urgent appeal to find missing teenager who could be in Leeds - four days on from her disappearance

Police in Humberside have issued an urgent appeal to trace a missing teenager who could be in Leeds.

By Alex Grant
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:21 am
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 8:22 am

16-year-old Faith was reported missing in Hull four days ago (Thursday, August 18).

She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing all black, wearing a black gillet and carrying a black sports bag.

16-year-old Faith was reported missing in Hull four days ago. Picture: Simon Hulme/Police.

Police believe she may have travelled to Bradford or West Leeds.

If you can help call 101 - log 615 of 18 Aug.

