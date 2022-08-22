Urgent appeal to find missing teenager who could be in Leeds - four days on from her disappearance
Police in Humberside have issued an urgent appeal to trace a missing teenager who could be in Leeds.
16-year-old Faith was reported missing in Hull four days ago (Thursday, August 18).
She is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, with dark hair. She was last seen wearing all black, wearing a black gillet and carrying a black sports bag.
If you can help call 101 - log 615 of 18 Aug.