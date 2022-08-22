Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Leeds bowling society has identified the culprits of vandalism at Harehills Park after setting up a trap to catch them.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Harehills Park and Bowling Club said they had seen an “unprecedented level” of theft and destroyed property in the last eight months, with criminal activity increasing more so over recent weeks.

This included the destruction of a memorial bench last week, on top of several break-ins and bowling club shelters being smashed.

The post read: “We were alerted by a member of the public that there had been something smashed up literally within the hour before we returned [from a trip].

“On inspection, we found one of the memorial benches destroyed. One of our old members had two of these - George Cox. This was below the belt. Disrespectful in the worst manner and untolerable.”

Thanks to recently installed CCTV cameras, members of Harehills Park and Bowling Club were able to spot a group of teenagers climbing over a locked fence with balaclavas on, however the cameras malfunctioned before they could be caught smashing the bench.

So, in a bid to catch the culprits, bowlers set up an elaborate trap to catch the youths in the act.

“Yesterday (Friday) we were at the green when some of the same youths approached the green again, asking if it was open and how much to play,” the Facebook post explained.

"We explained we were leaving in ten minutes. Within ten minutes of us 'leaving' they were back. Locked in the pavilion, CCTV more secure and working.

"Police arrived 30 minutes later, followed our instructions as to not have them able to run off and therefore able to be spoken to and dealt with – some being the same as on CCTV from the day before.”

Police spoke to the teenagers who apologised to the staff at Harehills Park and Bowling Club, and they have since been instructed to write a letter of apology.

"We hold no grudges,” the Facebook post concluded.

"We welcome families of these teens to come speak to us, join us for a game of bowls.