News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Man arrested in connection with Elland Road incident
6 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
8 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
9 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
9 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers

Leeds United 'security threat': Everything we know so far as police make arrest over Elland Road incident

Police investigating a “security threat” made against Leeds United have made an arrest after the stadium was forced to close.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:44 GMT

West Yorkshire Police was alerted about the threat on Thursday night, with the club issuing a public statement on Friday morning. Officers had been seen outside the ground’s West Stand, prompting speculation on social media.

Here’s everything we know so far as the police investigation continues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What have Leeds United said?

Police vehicles parked up outside Leeds United's Elland Road stadium. Picture: National World
Police vehicles parked up outside Leeds United's Elland Road stadium. Picture: National World
Police vehicles parked up outside Leeds United's Elland Road stadium. Picture: National World

After pictures of police at the scene were shared on social media, Leeds United issued an official statement via its communications channels. The statement reads: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

What have police said about their investigation?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said they were still working to establish the credibility of the threat. In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night.”

In an update, they said that a 42-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries were ongoing.

Is Elland Road still open to traffic?

Although the stadium was closed on police advice, there were was restriction on vehicles travelling along Elland Road. Bus companies have not reported any impact on their services, such as route diversions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When will the stadium and its facilities reopen?

Neither police nor the club have given any estimate at this stage on how long the investigations at the stadium will take to complete. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.