Elland Road incident: Leeds United 'security threat' prompts full closure as police investigate - live updates
Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium has been closed to the public as police investigate a “security threat”.
Emergency services have been spotted outside of the ground this morning, prompting the club to issue a statement. Leeds United said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.
UPDATE – 11.25am:
West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement. It said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night.”
Our reporter Alex Grant is down at the scene and has shared this footage from outside the stadium.
It seems the police have been working at the scene for quite some time now, with the focus being on establishing the credibility of a security threat. Here’s the statement that has been issued:
Reports of police activity at the ground began to emerge from around 9.30am, with members of the public starting to share images of officers at the scene.
