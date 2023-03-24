News you can trust since 1890
Live

Elland Road incident: Leeds United 'security threat' prompts full closure as police investigate - live updates

Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium has been closed to the public as police investigate a “security threat”.

By Charles Gray
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:26 GMT

Emergency services have been spotted outside of the ground this morning, prompting the club to issue a statement. Leeds United said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.

UPDATE – 11.25am:

West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement. It said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night.”

Police have been spotted outside of Elland Road
Police have been spotted outside of Elland Road
Police have been spotted outside of Elland Road

Leeds United issues statement as police respond to Elland Road incident

Live report from the scene

Our reporter Alex Grant is down at the scene and has shared this footage from outside the stadium.

Police investigating ‘security threat'

It seems the police have been working at the scene for quite some time now, with the focus being on establishing the credibility of a security threat. Here’s the statement that has been issued:

Police activity at the ground

Reports of police activity at the ground began to emerge from around 9.30am, with members of the public starting to share images of officers at the scene.

Club statement on police incident

