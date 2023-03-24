Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises and investigations were launched to establish the credibility of the threat. The club’s offices were closed on the advice of police, as was the club shop.

Earlier today, West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 42-year-old man has now been arrested and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises.