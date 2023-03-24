West Yorkshire Police was alerted about the threat on Thursday night, with the club issuing a public statement on Friday morning. Officers had been seen outside the ground’s West Stand, prompting speculation on social media.

Here’s everything we know so far as the police investigation continues.

What have Leeds United said?

Police vehicles parked up outside Leeds United's Elland Road stadium. Picture: National World

After pictures of police at the scene were shared on social media, Leeds United issued an official statement via its communications channels. The statement reads: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

What have police said about their investigation?

West Yorkshire Police have said they are still working to establish the credibility of the threat. In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9.49pm last night.”

Is Elland Road still open to traffic?

Although the stadium has been closed on police advice, there is no restriction on vehicles travelling along Elland Road at this stage. Bus companies have not reported any impact on their services, such as route diversions.

When will the stadium and its facilities reopen?

