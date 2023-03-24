Investigations to establish the credibility of a security threat at Leeds United’s stadium are underway.

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises. All offices at the stadium, as well as the club shop, have been closed on the advice of police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”

A Leeds United statement read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

Below are images taken at Elland Road as investigations continue.

