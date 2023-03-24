News you can trust since 1890
Elland Road: 8 pictures from the scene as police swarm Leeds United's stadium over 'security threat'

Investigations to establish the credibility of a security threat at Leeds United’s stadium are underway.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:08 GMT

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises. All offices at the stadium, as well as the club shop, have been closed on the advice of police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”

A Leeds United statement read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

Below are images taken at Elland Road as investigations continue.

Police cars have been pictured outside the stadium.

1. Police cars

Police cars have been pictured outside the stadium. Photo: Alex Grant

The stadium has been closed off as investigations continue.

2. Barrier

The stadium has been closed off as investigations continue. Photo: Alex Grant

The official club shop has been closed.

3. Club shop

The official club shop has been closed. Photo: Alex Grant

Investigations are ongoing to establish the credibility of the threat.

4. Police presence

Investigations are ongoing to establish the credibility of the threat. Photo: Alex Grant

