Leeds schools in lockdown and urged 'to remain vigilant' after 'threats' made - live updates
Parents were told in a message from one primary school that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.
The email, seen by the YEP, which was sent by the principal of Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley, said: “You may be aware that we have received a notice from Leeds City Council that all schools in Leeds need to be vigilant with regard to those entering school sites.
“The information is not specific in nature and is not attributed to any particular school. At this stage, we have undertaken appropriate checks and please be reassured that safeguarding and safety procedures are in place including increased staff presence on duty and around school.
“We would appreciate you helping us by keeping the phone lines free unless there is an urgent need to contact us. As it stands, we continue to operate a normal school day. If changes are necessary for the end of school pick up, we will contact parents again.”
An email to staff at another school, seen by the YEP, said the school had "received an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made" towards a number of schools in Leeds.
The YEP understands a number of schools have been contacted by the council as part of the warning.
“Intention of violence towards children"
Another email from a school has said that they were told “threats have been made” and that there was an “intention of violence towards children”.
The email, sent from Wigton Moor Primary School to parents, said -
We have recieved an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made towards a number of school in Leeds this morning with the intention of violence towards children.
Children and staff MUST remain inside school until further notice. Ground floor classrooms please lower your blinds.
The police have been informed.
Please be vigilant and use radios/phones/calls for help is you see anyone suspicious.
Schools in Leeds have been told “to be vigilant” about people entering school sites amid reports of a ‘lockdown’ with children being kept indoors.
It is understood that parents have been informed via email that phone lines should be kept clear.
