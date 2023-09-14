Leeds Council issues statement over 'ongoing situation relating to threats' made to numerous schools in city
Various schools have confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that they have introduced extra safety measures on the back of “threats” being made.
Sharp Lane Primary School issued a statement to parents that it had implemented a “soft invacuation” – meaning that children would be kept indoors for the entirety of the day – after police informed them of a “credible threat”.
Meanwhile, Blenheim Primary School, in Woodhouse, told parents that “around 80 schools in Leeds have received an email making threats of violence to children and staff”.
Leeds City Council has also been in touch with schools, and a spokesperson for the authority said: “We are aware of an ongoing situation relating to threats made towards a number of schools in Leeds and we are working closely with West Yorkshire Police to monitor the situation and provide support to schools.”
Commenting on the ongoing incident, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.
“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.”