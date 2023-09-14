Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Arrest made over 'threats' sent to Leeds schools as police issue update after day of chaos for parents

An arrest has been made after “threats” were made to a number of schools in Leeds, following a day of chaos for parents.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
Various schools across the city confirmed that they undertook greater security precautions after schools in Leeds received an email “making threats”.

In an updated statement, a spokesperson West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in Leeds and Bradford today.

“The contents of the email are being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.

Blenheim Primary School said that 'around 80 schools in Leeds have received an email making threats of violence to children and staff', though it was not one of them. Photo: Steve RidingBlenheim Primary School said that 'around 80 schools in Leeds have received an email making threats of violence to children and staff', though it was not one of them. Photo: Steve Riding
“Contrary to some reports the force has not issued guidance to schools to ‘lockdown’ and has not stated the threats are credible.

“Officers have commenced an investigation into a potential malicious communications offence and have now made an arrest in connection with the matter.

“We are aware that schools in other parts of country have received similar malicious emails in recent days.”