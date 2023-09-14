Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Police confirm 'email sent to number' of Leeds schools as several placed in lockdown over violence 'threats'

Police have issued a statement after reports that “around 80” schools were placed into lockdown in Leeds.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
Numerous schools have confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that they have gone into “lockdown” on the back of “threats” being made.

One email, sent from Wigton Moor Primary School to parents, said: “We have received an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made towards a number of schools in Leeds this morning with the intention of violence towards children.

“Children and staff MUST remain inside school until further notice. Ground floor classrooms please lower your blinds.

Wigton Moor Primary School in Alwoodley, Leeds, which warned staff with an email, seen by the YEP.Wigton Moor Primary School in Alwoodley, Leeds, which warned staff with an email, seen by the YEP.
“The police have been informed.

“Please be vigilant and use radios/phones/calls for help is you see anyone suspicious.”

Blenheim Primary School, in Woodhouse, has said that “around 80” schools in the area have received the email warning of the threats of violence.

Commenting on the ongoing incident, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.

“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.”