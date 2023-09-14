Police confirm 'email sent to number' of Leeds schools as several placed in lockdown over violence 'threats'
Numerous schools have confirmed to the Yorkshire Evening Post that they have gone into “lockdown” on the back of “threats” being made.
One email, sent from Wigton Moor Primary School to parents, said: “We have received an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made towards a number of schools in Leeds this morning with the intention of violence towards children.
“Children and staff MUST remain inside school until further notice. Ground floor classrooms please lower your blinds.
“The police have been informed.
“Please be vigilant and use radios/phones/calls for help is you see anyone suspicious.”
Blenheim Primary School, in Woodhouse, has said that “around 80” schools in the area have received the email warning of the threats of violence.
Commenting on the ongoing incident, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.
“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.”