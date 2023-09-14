Live updated list of all Leeds schools in lockdown over threats as 'up to 80 schools' take precautions
West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are aware of the events across the area.
The warning reportedly threatened violence to children and staff. Worried parents received emails informing them about "soft" lockdown restrictions after the threat was made.
Parents were told in a message from Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.
Blenheim Primary School confirmed in a statement on their website that while they themselves had not been affected it is believed “up to 80 schools” have received the warning.
The following list of confirmed schools will be updated today:
Wigton Moor Primary School
Beeston Primary School
Westerton Primary Academy
West End Primary School
Clapgate Primary School
Robin Hood Primary School
Leeds East Academy
Dixons Unity Academy