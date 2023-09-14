Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Live updated list of all Leeds schools in lockdown over threats as 'up to 80 schools' take precautions

Some schools in Leeds have gone into lockdown procedures after a "credible threat" was received earlier today.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 15:39 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

West Yorkshire Police and Leeds City Council are aware of the events across the area.

The warning reportedly threatened violence to children and staff. Worried parents received emails informing them about "soft" lockdown restrictions after the threat was made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Parents were told in a message from Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.

Most Popular
Wigton Moor Primary School, Leeds. Picture: National WorldWigton Moor Primary School, Leeds. Picture: National World
Wigton Moor Primary School, Leeds. Picture: National World

Blenheim Primary School confirmed in a statement on their website that while they themselves had not been affected it is believed “up to 80 schools” have received the warning.

The following list of confirmed schools will be updated today:

Wigton Moor Primary School

Beeston Primary School

Westerton Primary Academy

West End Primary School

Clapgate Primary School

Robin Hood Primary School

Leeds East Academy

Dixons Unity Academy