You may be aware that we have received a notice from Leeds City Council that all schools in Leeds need to be vigilant with regard to those entering school sites.

The information is not specific in nature and is not attributed to any particular school. At this stage, we have undertaken appropriate checks and please be reassured that safeguarding and safety procedures are in place including increased staff presence on duty and around school.

We would appreciate you helping us by keeping the phone lines free unless there is an urgent need to contact us. As it stands, we continue to operate a normal school day. If changes are necessary for the end of school pick up, we will contact parents again.