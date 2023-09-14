Leeds schools implement lockdown-style measures as police make arrest after 'threats' to various schools
Parents were told in a message from one primary school that the phone lines should be kept clear unless there is an emergency.
And West Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement, confirming the force was aware of an email “sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today”.
The email, seen by the YEP, which was sent by the principal of Westerton Primary Academy, in Tingley, said: “You may be aware that we have received a notice from Leeds City Council that all schools in Leeds need to be vigilant with regard to those entering school sites.
“The information is not specific in nature and is not attributed to any particular school. At this stage, we have undertaken appropriate checks and please be reassured that safeguarding and safety procedures are in place including increased staff presence on duty and around school.
“We would appreciate you helping us by keeping the phone lines free unless there is an urgent need to contact us. As it stands, we continue to operate a normal school day. If changes are necessary for the end of school pick up, we will contact parents again.”
An email sent out to staff at another school, seen by the YEP, said the school had "received an email and notification from the health and safety team today that threats have been made" towards a number of schools in Leeds.
The YEP understands a number of schools have been contacted by the council as part of the warning.
Commenting on the ongoing incident, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.
“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.”
Throughout the day, more schools confirmed they were introducing lockdown-style safety measures to protect staff and pupils.
Leeds City Council also said it was “working closely” with schools and police after threats were made “to a number of schools”.
Police later confirmed that an arrest had been made as part of their investigation.
Schools in Leeds told ‘to be vigilant'
Schools in Leeds have been told “to be vigilant” about people entering school sites amid reports of a ‘lockdown’ with children being kept indoors.
It is understood that parents have been informed via email that phone lines should be kept clear.
“Intention of violence towards children"
Police release statement
Primary school confirms not all have received threat
A primary school in Leeds has issued an update for parents on its website, confirming that not all in the city received the threat.
The message, from Blenheim Primary School, in Woodhouse, said: “You may have heard on social media or the local news that around 80 schools in Leeds have received an email making threats of violence to children and staff. Blenheim have NOT received one of these threats.
“We have been visited by the police to ensure we are being extra vigilant with our security measures, and we are taking advice from the local authority.
“We will continue as always to put the safety of your children and our staff first.
“Should anything change, we will of course text you straight away.”
Roundhay School ‘remaining vigilant’
Matthew Partington, headteacher at Roundhay School, said: “We’ve had no direct contact here but are remaining vigilant and taking sensible precautions.”
Arrest made and police issue update
Leeds academy confirms after school activities to continue
A statement from Oulton Academy principle, John Higgins said: “Further to my message earlier today regarding the email threat to a number of Leeds schools, I would like to reassure you that we take the safety and security of our students and staff extremely seriously.
“Although currently suspected to be a hoax, additional staff will be present at the end of the school day around the site perimeter and at all exit gates to ensure students are supported with safe exit or on to school buses.
“As we received no direct threat, after school activities will run as normal and the site will remain secure.”