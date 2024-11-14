Leeds man who asked for a lift before brutally attacking and robbing victim jailed

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Nov 2024
A man who asked a stranger for a lift before robbing him in a violent attack has been jailed.

Simon Kubalik, aged 20, was sentenced to six years in prison at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, November 13.

Kubalik, of Dulverton Place in Beeston, was with a woman in the early hours of April 25 when he approached his victim, who was in his car on Harehills Lane, and asked if he would give the couple a lift to St Alban's Road.

Simon Kubalik, aged 20, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, November 13.Simon Kubalik, aged 20, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, November 13.
Simon Kubalik, aged 20, was sentenced to six years in prison on Wednesday, November 13. | West Yorkshire Police/National World

When they arrived, Kubalik began punching the man repeatedly before fleeing with his wallet and phone.

An investigation, aided by CCTV footage, led to Kubalik’s arrest and subsequent charge. He pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court in October.

Detective Constable Joe Kendrew, of Leeds District Crime Team, said:

“This attack was so violent that it left his victim with multiple facial fractures which required several operations. I hope this outcome will be of some comfort to him as he continues his recovery.” 

