Live Oasis St Albans Place: Work completes on new 'exclusive' Leeds city centre student tower
A brand new 20-storey tower with over 200 student accommodations in Leeds' Arena Quarter have been completed.
The new scheme on Wade Street, Live Oasis St Albans Place, hosts 212 luxurious student flats, all furnished and featuring their own kitchens, en-suite bathrooms and living areas along with a concierge service and 24-hour security.
The tower also has "stand out" communal areas, including open lounges, study spaces, a "state-of-the-art" gym, private dining suite and an eight storey residents roof terrace, which according to YPP Lettings, the Leeds headquartered owner and manager of the scheme, have been "a major attraction" for students reserving apartments in the scheme.
A spokesperson from YPP Lettings said: “We’re very pleased to complete work on YPP’s biggest development to date. The attention to detail and level of quality that flows through every aspect of the scheme is testament to the hard work of everyone involved in its delivery.
“It’s also a key reason why the development has immediately become so popular and attracted significant interest from the international student community, who want best in class accommodation.
“Live Oasis St Albans Place is now a genuine landmark building in one of the city centre’s most sought after areas and sets a whole new benchmark in terms of student accommodation in Leeds when it comes to luxury and quality.
“The apartments are stunning, but the communal areas take this development to the next level combining sumptuous interiors with lavish furnishings akin to a smart hotel.
The spokesperson added: "The eighth storey roof terrace is a key feature of the scheme, offering magnificent views over the city’s skyline. We’re now excited to be welcoming the development’s first residents into their new homes, and it’s already proving to be a superb place to live.”