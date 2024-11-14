GJ Food & Wine Armley: Man to appear in court charged over knifepoint robbery at Leeds shop
Lance Mace, aged 36, of Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife in relation to an incident at GJ Food & Wine, in Town Street, Armley, on Tuesday, November 12.
He has also been charged with theft from Armley Medical Centre on November 11 and criminal damage at Christ Church Mount, Armley, on August 12.
He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.