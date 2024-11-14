GJ Food & Wine Armley: Man to appear in court charged over knifepoint robbery at Leeds shop

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 09:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is due to appear in court today charged over a knifepoint robbery at a shop in Leeds.

Lance Mace, aged 36, of Armley Ridge Road, Leeds, has been charged with robbery and possession of a knife in relation to an incident at GJ Food & Wine, in Town Street, Armley, on Tuesday, November 12.

Google/NW

He has also been charged with theft from Armley Medical Centre on November 11 and criminal damage at Christ Church Mount, Armley, on August 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

He has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

Related topics:LeedsArmleyWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice