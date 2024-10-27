Here is the full court round-up, with 19 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Graham Sunter
Graham Sunter, 67, of Bayswater Place, Harehills, was jailed for 19 years after he was found guilty of nine sexual offences against a child in the late 1980s and early 90s. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Gareth Jones
Gareth Jones, 33, of Broadgate Walk, Horsforth, was jailed for 11 years after he was found guilty of GBH with intent. On January 18, he beat a mum of three unconscious in the street in a sickening attack, kicking and punching her until she was laid lifeless. | West Yorkshire Police
3. Lee Colbeck
Lee Colbeck, 46, of Temple View Terrace, East End Park, was jailed for 18 months after he admitted intentional strangulation. In May last year, the thug spat at his partner and attacked her after forgetting he had spent his benefit money on ketamine. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Thomas Burrows
Thomas Burrows, 27, of no fixed address, was jailed for 27 months after admitting what his own barrister described as a “rather bizarre robbery”. On July 12, he threatened to stab a couple unless they handed over their van on Carlton View in Woodhouse, but let them unload their shopping from the back first. | West Yorkshire Police
5. Costel Fanu
Costel Fanu, 27, now of Arundel Road, Hounslow, London, was jailed for 30 months after admitting a charge of violent disorder. The rioter hurled fireworks and bricks during the Bonfire Night riots in Harehills nearly five years ago. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Mary Maughan
Mary Maughan, of Cardinal Avenue, Beeston, was jailed for 47 months after admitting a charge of dwelling burglary. She was the getaway driver at a house burglary in Adel on April 22 in which an 87-year-old woman was terrorised. | West Yorkshire Police