A man in Leeds suffered significant head injuries after being attacked while unloading his shopping on Tuesday.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

The attack occurred on Tempest Road in Beeston at just after 8.30pm yesterday (January 28), after a lone suspect approached two men who were unloading shopping from their parked car.

He attacked one of the men, who is 22, with a blunt weapon before turning on the second man who was trying to intervene.

Police are treating an assault on Tempest Road in Beeston, Leeds as attempted murder. | Google/National World

The suspect then fled down Dawson Road, leading the first victim with serious head injuries.

West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is treating the attack as an attempted murder and is appealing for information and footage of the incident or of the suspect.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “A number of enquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a very serious assault on the victim with a blunt weapon, leaving him with significant head injuries. He remains in hospital in a serious condition.

“We are exploring possible motives for the attack and due to the nature of the injuries inflicted, are treating the matter as an attempted murder.

“Our suspect was described as wearing dark clothing and a face covering and we want to speak with anyone who saw a man fitting this description running down Dawson Road or in the Tempest Road and Tempest View areas.

“We also want to hear from anyone who has CCTV, dashcam or phone footage which may have captured the incident.

“Information can be given to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime reference 13250052057.

“It can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”